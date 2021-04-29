Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 105,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 855,445 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $30.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
