Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 105,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 855,445 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $30.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

