Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0274 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $23,947.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00281361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.00 or 0.01126279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00709770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.15 or 1.00263397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

