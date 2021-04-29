Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Cut by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

NYSE HON traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $223.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average is $204.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

