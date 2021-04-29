Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.
Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
