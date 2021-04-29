HOQU Price Up 53.4% Over Last 7 Days (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $849,859.58 and $1.14 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00066949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.00813128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00097184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

