Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Up 113.3% in April

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,500 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the March 31st total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HZON stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 468,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

