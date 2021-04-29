Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 2,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total value of $84,968.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,864 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,112.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HBNC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

