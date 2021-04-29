Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

HRZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

