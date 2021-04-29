Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Down 57.7% in April

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.89. 8,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,486. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.62.

