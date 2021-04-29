Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.48

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.48 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.15 ($0.11). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.95 ($0.10), with a volume of 4,630,027 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.00, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 20.50. The firm has a market cap of £128.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.48.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.