Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.47

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 66144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after buying an additional 2,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,071,000 after buying an additional 2,363,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,984,000 after buying an additional 2,330,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.