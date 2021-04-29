Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

