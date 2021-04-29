Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.13

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 61251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%. The business had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $195,542.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

