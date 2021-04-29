Howdoo Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.76 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and $294,541.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

