Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

