Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,729 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 2.2% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.20% of Howmet Aerospace worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 411,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

HWM stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 23,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,393,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

