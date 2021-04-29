HTMLCOIN 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65,269.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $21.27 million and approximately $65,269.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,838.90 or 1.00115074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $677.58 or 0.01259979 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.00527242 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.00394812 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00169057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003853 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

