Hub Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,161 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,280% compared to the average volume of 229 call options.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Shares of HUBG opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

