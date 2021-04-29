Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hubbell by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.38. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $196.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

