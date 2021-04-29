HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $557.81 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $154.21 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of -308.18 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

