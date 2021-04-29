HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $557.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $488.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.18 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

