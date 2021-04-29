Hudbay Minerals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 420 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 708% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,717,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 368,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

