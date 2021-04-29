Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

