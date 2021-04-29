Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $17.79 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 3.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

