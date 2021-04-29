Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $510.00 at Citigroup

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.73.
Shares of Humana stock traded up $9.02 on Thursday, hitting $447.64. 702,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,835. Humana has a one year low of $364.77 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
