Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $510.00 at Citigroup

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.73.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock traded up $9.02 on Thursday, hitting $447.64. 702,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,835. Humana has a one year low of $364.77 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.