Humaniq (HMQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $61,488.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00067463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00076952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.00815540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00097210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001657 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

