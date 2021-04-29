Humanscape Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $82.87 million and approximately $19,470.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

