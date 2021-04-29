HUNT Market Capitalization Hits $41.85 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $41.85 million and approximately $17,893.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00822663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00097534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

