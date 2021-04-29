Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Trading Up 26.9%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)’s share price was up 26.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Hunting Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.