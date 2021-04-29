Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HII opened at $210.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $210.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

