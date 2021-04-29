Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $212.57

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $212.57 and last traded at $212.27, with a volume of 651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.47 and its 200 day moving average is $174.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

