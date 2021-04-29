hybrix (HY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,231.00

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One hybrix coin can now be bought for about $6.80 or 0.00012499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, hybrix has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. hybrix has a market cap of $15.87 million and $13,231.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 coins. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

hybrix Coin Trading

