hybrix Market Cap Tops $13.53 Million (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. One hybrix coin can now be bought for $5.80 or 0.00010807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and approximately $3,102.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, hybrix has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

hybrix Coin Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

Buying and Selling hybrix

