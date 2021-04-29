HYCON Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. HYCON has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $624,302.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003831 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00135610 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,778,244 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,778,243 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.