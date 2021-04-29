Hydro Protocol (HOT) Achieves Market Cap of $14.57 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $565,551.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00822663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00097534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

