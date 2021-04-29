Hydrofarm Holdings Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,173 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,459% compared to the average daily volume of 124 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $510,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.05.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

