Hyper Finance Price Reaches $0.0840 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 212.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 102.5% against the US dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $336,171.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00063083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00281388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.80 or 0.01099389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.91 or 0.00714112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,078.24 or 1.00297768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

