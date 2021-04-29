HyperBurn (HYPR) Price Tops $11.51 on Exchanges

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. One HyperBurn coin can now be bought for about $11.51 or 0.00021476 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperBurn has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $1,252.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperBurn has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HyperBurn Coin Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 657,998 coins and its circulating supply is 525,510 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

HyperBurn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperBurn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperBurn using one of the exchanges listed above.

