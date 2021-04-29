HyperCash (HC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.15 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. HyperCash has a market cap of $79.12 million and approximately $20.15 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,714.15 or 0.99868355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00040674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.87 or 0.01221728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.48 or 0.00527581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.33 or 0.00390905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00181607 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003848 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

