HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading Up 52.1% This Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 52.1% against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $212,181.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

