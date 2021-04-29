i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Short Interest Update

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

OTCMKTS ICABY opened at $0.16 on Thursday. i-CABLE Communications has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

About i-CABLE Communications

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

