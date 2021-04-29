i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Short Interest Update

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.
OTCMKTS ICABY opened at $0.16 on Thursday. i-CABLE Communications has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
About i-CABLE Communications
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for i-CABLE Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-CABLE Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.