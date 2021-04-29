I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.00. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow I-Mab.

IMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 320,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

