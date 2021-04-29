iA Financial (IAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect iA Financial to post earnings of C$1.74 per share for the quarter.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter.

iA Financial stock opened at C$69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$37.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.57.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

