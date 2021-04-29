iA Financial (IAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect iA Financial to post earnings of C$1.74 per share for the quarter.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter.
iA Financial stock opened at C$69.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$37.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.36.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.
