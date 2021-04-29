IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $258.37 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $266.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.91.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.