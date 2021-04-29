IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in April

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the March 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IAALF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,522. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

