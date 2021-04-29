IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in April

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the March 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IAALF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,522. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
