Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.24 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $55,600.33 or 1.03793675 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $19,542.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.