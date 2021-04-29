iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000.

Shares of IBDN stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.53.

