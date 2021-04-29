Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) shares traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.10. 80,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 26,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

