iBTC Tops One Day Volume of $339.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 49.4% against the dollar. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iBTC has a total market cap of $54,068.66 and $339.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling iBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

