iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 21,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $445.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. iCAD has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $21.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

